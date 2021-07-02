Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True's Adorable Dance Party Is the Ultimate Friday Feel

Watch : Tristan Thompson Publicly Professes Love For Khloe Kardashian

Cheers to the weekend!

Khloe Kardashian and three-year-old daughter True Thompson had a mini dance party on Friday, July 2 heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Khloe's mini-me matched her mama in a short sleeve black tee as True showed off her best moves in front of a mirror, and Khloe swayed side-to-side with her hands in the air.

"Are we both wearing the same shirt?" Khloe paused her dance to say with a laugh.

"Yeah!" True adorably responds before going back to shaking her head side-to-side.

Khloe paired a long sleeve version of the logo tee with mini black biker shorts and white sneakers. The mother-daughter duo rocked it out together, giving us the ultimate T.G.I.F. feels!

The Good American founder recently celebrated her 37th birthday with True on June 27, telling fans her "amazing" b-day plans with her sweet daughter. "I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family," Khloe tweeted. "Perfection! Laughing the night away."