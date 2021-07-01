See Every Outfit Kim Kardashian Has Worn on Her Rome Trip

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Break the Dress Code at the Vatican?

Ciao, bella!

Kim Kardashian has been serving up stunning looks—along with scrumptious pasta dishes—during her Italian summer getaway. The mother of four has been sightseeing with supermodel Kate Moss, hitting up Fendi and waking up in paradise this week.

From a tortoise shell-printed mini dress at the Trevi Fountain to a barely-there sheer white gown while touring the Vatican, Kim's wardrobe changes have been head-turning on an international scale. Seems like her iconic style rings true in all languages!

According to an E! insider, Kim did cover up with a long black leather coat for a more conservative outfit as she entered the Church and Sistine Chapel, in respect of the religious dress code.

Kim gushed about her experience at the famed Christian site: "We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums," she captioned on Instagram on July 1. "It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo's works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500's. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit."