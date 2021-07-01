Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Watch : Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

Looks like the Wests are heading South for the summer.



Kanye West recently whisked all four of his kids to Puerto Escondido, Mexico for a five-day fun-filled getaway, a source close to the rapper tells E! News. After arriving to their destination on Father's Day, June 20, the 44-year-old musician along with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2—who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian—relaxed at an artist's retreat on the ocean.



"The kids enjoyed time at the pool and at the beach while Kanye made music and art," the insider tells E! News. "He met with various people on the property to learn about the architecture and work of the artist."



The source also shares that the dad of four seemed "very interested and curious" when it came learning the history behind the luxurious retreat. As the insider puts it, "He wanted to spend hours on everything he was doing."