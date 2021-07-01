Olivia Munn Calls Out “Incorrect” Rumors Amid John Mulaney Romance Speculation

Olivia Munn is not here for the speculation on her personal life.
In an interview with New Beauty, the 40-year-old actress—who's been spending time with John Mulaney—addressed the constant rumors about her relationship status. "I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect," Olivia, who was spotted out with Mulaney shortly after the comedian announced his separation from wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, shared, "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier."
And although the star didn't divulge further about her rumored relationship, the pair's most recent outing has fans buzzing more than ever about their status as a couple.
Olivia's statement to the outlet comes just days after the pair stepped out for the first time together on Saturday, June 26. The duo enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the fan-favorite restaurant Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.
According to photos, which were obtained by E! News, the comedian and the Love Weddings Repeat actress could be seen smiling from ear to ear and having a blast together as they grabbed a bite to eat.
Although it's been just a little over a month since reports surfaced that the two have become more than just friends, a source close to Olivia previously told E! News the celebs "have known each other for a while and always been friendly."
The insider also added, "Right now they are just spending time together and enjoying each other's company."
The dating rumors also come a few months after the comedian completed a stint in rehab for struggles reportedly related to alcohol and drug use. "She has been very supportive of his addiction and recovery," the source previously shared about the actress. "She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him."