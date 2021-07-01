Ariana Grande's Bob Will Have You Saying "Thank U, Next" to Long Hair

You'll be switching your position on getting a short haircut after seeing Ariana Grande's new 'do.

The "Save Your Tears" singer apparently said "thank u, next" to long locks and switched out her signature mane for a shoulder-skimming bob. As Megan Thee Stallion says, it's a hot girl summer—and it looks like the star is ready with her fresh look. But that wasn't all. The Grammy winner topped her flippy tresses with what appeared to be a fuzzy orange bucket hat and it looks like the Internet jury is in favor.

"Bucket hats were made for u," a fan gushed in an Instagram comment. Another echoed, "Love the hat!!"

Of course, when it comes to hair in Hollywood, nothing is really permanent. Fans have seen Ariana rock her famed pony tail, along with a mélange of various other hairdos over her years in the limelight.