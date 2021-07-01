Gwen Stefani Is a Proud Mom as She Shares Son Zuma’s Eyewear Campaign

Watch : Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married?!

There's no doubt that Gwen Stefani is proud of her son Zuma.



On July 1, the "Sweet Escape" singer took to her Instagram Story to share her 12-year-old son modeling a stylish pair of eyeglasses from their collection, which debuted in partnership with Tura Inc. in June 2019.



The mom of three, who shares her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, captioned the sweet post, "Yay Zuma!!," and included a heart emoji. In the campaign clip, Zuma is seen rocking a blue-camo and slate grey pair of glasses with a shirt that also read the brand's name, Zuma Rock. The fashion-forward eyewear line is available for sale on Tura.com.



The mother-son duo first launched the teen eyewear collaboration as a way for Zuma to experiment with style, just like his fashionable mama.



"If you go out and buy boy glasses, they're all the same," the singer told People at the time. "Zuma is a little more boyish and doesn't care as much [about his style]. But with the glasses, he does because it's something he identifies with it. Everyone recognizes him with glasses, he needs the glasses."