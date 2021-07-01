Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Calls Out "Haters" Who Say Her Breasts Are Fake

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has no problem with defending her appearance.

The couple has been enjoying a leisurely vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Brittany posted an Instagram carousel of bikini pics on Wednesday, June 30 that show herself soaking up the sun during a boat excursion. In the caption, she took pride in her physique, which she credited to recently having welcomed the couple's first child, daughter Sterling, in February.

"Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," the 25-year-old fitness influencer wrote to accompany the images of herself lounging in an orange-hued bathing suit. She added shrugging and kissing emojis.

Numerous supporters shared encouragement in the comments, including one individual who wrote, "We stan a breastfeeding augmentation." This led Brittany to respond with multiple laughing emojis.

However, the post was also greeted by remarks from social media users who Brittany might refer to as, well, haters. One person wrote, "I don't think anyone thinks that I think she was just using it as an excuse to post a bikini pic."