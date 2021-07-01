Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Calls Out "Haters" Who Say Her Breasts Are Fake

Brittany Matthews, who recently welcomed her first child with Patrick Mahomes, takes pride in her physique, regardless of what haters might say.

By Ryan Gajewski 01 Jul, 2021 8:27 AMTags
BabiesBikinisCouplesMomsCelebrities
Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has no problem with defending her appearance. 

The couple has been enjoying a leisurely vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Brittany posted an Instagram carousel of bikini pics on Wednesday, June 30 that show herself soaking up the sun during a boat excursion. In the caption, she took pride in her physique, which she credited to recently having welcomed the couple's first child, daughter Sterling, in February

"Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," the 25-year-old fitness influencer wrote to accompany the images of herself lounging in an orange-hued bathing suit. She added shrugging and kissing emojis. 

Numerous supporters shared encouragement in the comments, including one individual who wrote, "We stan a breastfeeding augmentation." This led Brittany to respond with multiple laughing emojis. 

However, the post was also greeted by remarks from social media users who Brittany might refer to as, well, haters. One person wrote, "I don't think anyone thinks that I think she was just using it as an excuse to post a bikini pic."

photos
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling's Cutest Pics

Another follower wrote, "But why even post this? The attention grab over the last several months is a far cry from the Brittany on IG a couple years ago." And a third person shared, "This is such a weird post lol."

Trending Stories

1

Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand in Video

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Olivia Rodrigo's New Romance With Adam Faze

3

How Prince Harry and Prince William Are Really Feeling These Days

This isn't the first time Brittany, who got engaged to the 25-year-old NFL superstar in September 2020, has reacted to Instagram comments she didn't appreciate.

In February, after some individuals posted negative remarks about her maternity photo, she fired back with, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop!"

Trending Stories

1

Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand in Video

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Olivia Rodrigo's New Romance With Adam Faze

3

How Prince Harry and Prince William Are Really Feeling These Days

4

Where Kevin Federline's Relationship With Britney Spears Stands Today

5

Rob Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Wonder Woman