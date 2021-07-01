Prince Harry Opens Up About "Very Chilled" Lilibet and the "Juggle" of 2 Kids

Prince Harry is sharing a few precious details about home life for himself and Meghan Markle after recently welcoming their second bundle of joy.
On Wednesday, June 30, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex celebrated the recipients of the 2021 WellChild Awards with a private event held at Kew Gardens in London. During the socially distant garden party, he shared thoughts about how life has changed since he and his wife welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4.
At one point, fellow guest Ed Sheeran asked Harry about raising Lili in addition to the couple's 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, and Harry replied, "Two is definitely a juggle," according to Hello Magazine. For his part, the 30-year-old "Shape of You" singer announced in September that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra.
Later, Harry spoke to a different guest and gave more insight into the new routine for Meghan and himself, who are raising their family in Santa Barbara, Calif.
"We've been lucky so far," Harry said about Lili, according to Hello. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."
Since 2007, Harry has served as patron of WellChild, a national charity in the U.K. that aids children and young people who are battling serious illness so they can be treated at home instead of needing to stay in a hospital. The categories for the WellChild Awards include Inspirational Child and Young Person, Young Carer, Inspirational Doctor, Outstanding Health Professional and Volunteer.
This is certainly a busy week for Harry, who is set to join brother Prince William for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1. The ceremony will take place on what would have been the 60th birthday for the siblings' late mother.