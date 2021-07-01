Britney Spears' Judge Denies Request to Suspend Jamie Spears' Conservatorship Duties

The most recent attempt by Britney Spears' team to remove her father from her conservatorship has proven unsuccessful.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request from the pop star's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, to have Jamie Spears dropped as his daughter's co-conservator, as stated in the court order obtained by E! News that the judge signed on Wednesday, June 30.
Jamie was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, with wealth-management firm Bessemer Trust Company joining him last year as co-conservator of the estate.
"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the document read.
This decision follows Britney's impassioned public testimony at the court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. During her remarks, the 39-year-old "If U Seek Amy" singer was highly critical of her father and alleged that he "loved the control to hurt his own daughter."
At the time, Jamie's attorney issued a statement that read, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
Back on Nov. 10, 2020, the court declined a previous request from Britney's legal team to suspend Jamie, 68, as conservator of her estate. At that time, the judge also decided Jamie would be joined by Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator.
On Tuesday, June 29, Jamie filed a petition that has been obtained by E! News and called for an investigation into Britney's allegations of mistreatment against her conservatorship. In the document, Jamie noted that he has not managed his daughter's personal or medical affairs for the past two years.
