Meet April Ross and Alix Klineman, the Beach Volleyball Pros Set to Dominate the Olympics

Watch : Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

It wouldn't be fair to say Alix Klineman's Olympic dreams began that April 2017 day in the fields of Indio, Calif. The longtime volleyball pro would more likely point to when she was training with USA Volleyball's national team as a college freshman and the coach "was saying, 'You know I was in the Olympics when I was 18 and I have a lot of belief in you,'" Klineman recalled to E! News during a June 17 interview.

But the Stagecoach Festival—country's answer to Coachella—is where she and now-teammate April Ross first flirted with the idea of getting their two-person band together.

At the time, beach volleyball player Ross was the veteran of two Olympic Games. And she had two medals—a silver from London, a bronze from Rio—to show for it, but no partner, having recently split with three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. Klineman was a longtime indoor professional who'd just been left off the Olympics roster for the third time.