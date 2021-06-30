Sarah Shahi's Behind-the-Scenes Sex/Life Pics Will Make You Thirsty for More

Just when we thought Netflix's Sex/Life couldn't get any hotter, the show's star went and posted behind-the-scenes pics.
Amid all the buzz surrounding the new drama, Sex/Life's leading lady Sarah Shahi took to her Instagram story to give fans a closer look at her character's fabulously sexy wardrobe. No, we aren't talking about that tragic white nightgown. In a series of posts, Sarah gave an up-close peek at Billie's clothes from her wild days.
Alongside a mirror selfie that featured a little, sequined number, Sarah wrote, "More BTS of Billie!!!"
And, like all of us who tuned in for the series, Sarah revealed she was "obsessed with the club looks." The L Word alum went on by showing off her character's fierce makeup, which included a bold purple eyeshadow and body glitter.
Of course, we were particularly delighted when Sarah shared a BTS photo of co-star and IRL boyfriend Adam Demos.
As E! News readers well know, Sarah and Adam fell in love after meeting on the set of Sex/Life. In the overnight hit, Sarah plays Billie, a suburban housewife who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her oh-so-handsome ex Brad (Adam).
After watching all eight episodes of Sex/Life, we can't say we're surprised that Sarah and Adam got together as their connection was palpable on-screen. In fact, Sarah even dished to People, "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."
It seems the stars of Sex/Life know how to heat up 2021!
For Sarah's behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of Sex/Life, scroll through the images below.
Sex/Life is available for streaming on Netflix.