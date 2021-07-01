20 Questions With Marianna Hewitt

1. What song is your all-time summer anthem?

Because of Tiktok I am really into anything Olivia Rodrigo.

2. What would your Real Housewives tagline be?

Stick with me and you'll have Summer Fridays all year long.

3. If you could have super-power, what would it be and why?

To teleport so I could be everywhere I need or want to be, but much faster!

4. When was the best summer you can remember and why?

I think this will be the best Summer yet. Everyone is so excited to be able to see each other again.

5. Do you have a spirit animal – if so, what and why?

A butterfly because I always have dreams of flying!

6. Do you have a favorite curse word? What is it and when did you last use it?

Skip.

7. What was the last thing you Googled?

Are there mosquitos in Mykonos?

8. What emoji do you use the most?

Exploding head emoji.

9. What is your go-to karaoke song?

I would be embarrassed to sing in public!

10. What is your go-to sunscreen?

Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen.

11. What person makes you laugh the most?

My best friend Audrie. We laugh so hard we cry!

12. Favorite ice cream flavor?

Salted Caramel.

13. What is the one beauty product you keep repurchasing? And why?

I can't live without our Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask! It is the best to use as an eye cream, moisturizer and especially if you keep it in the fridge it feels so cooling on your skin when you're exhausted.

14. What's something from your childhood that you wish would be brought back (e.g. a specific style, accessory, TV show, etc)?

My childhood has been brought back! I love seeing the styles of the 90s and 2000s come back again.

15. What city in the world best represents you?

Los Angeles.

16. What's your favorite fast food or restaurant chain and why?

In-N-Out is SO good! I get two cheeseburgers protein style no onion, no tomato.

17. Be honest: Are you a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte?

I relate to Carrie's love for life, positive outlook and optimism with a little bit of Miranda because she is ambitious and truthful with her friends.

18. What's one thing fans may be surprised to find in your home?

Tech gear from computers to cameras. I love to learn how to do things myself and am always testing and trying the latest products, especially from Apple.

19. What is your favorite thing to do to unwind?

Watch TV and scroll on my phone!

20. What is your favorite thing about Summer?

LA feels like Summer all year long, but I especially love longer days, sunsets by the beach and how the season feels more carefree and laidback.