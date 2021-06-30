Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White Hospitalized After Scary Scooter Accident

Putting the "ow" in Below Deck.
On Wednesday, June 30, Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White took to Instagram to detail a rough scooter accident she suffered during a recent day off in Mallorca, Spain. The Bravo personality started off her health update by sharing pictures from her adventure around the Mediterranean island.
"BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter," she wrote alongside the series of photos, including one of her on the scooter. "But it didn't end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff"
For her next post, Malia shared a selfie from her hospital bed and a close-up of her injuries. "AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff," she added. "I'm sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life."
As she continued, Malia revealed that she spent Below Deck Mediterranean's June 28 premiere on Bravo "in a hospital bed" thanks to "a mean accident" on her scooter.
"I've been riding scooters my whole life, was familiar with the equipment, wasn't drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat," she further explained. "Accidents happen when you least expect them. Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body. I don't want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won't hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I'm definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!"
Before long, in the comments section of her post, Malia's Below Deck peers wished her a quick recovery. Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher wrote, "Hope you're ok!" Bugsy Drake, who appeared on season five of Below Deck Med alongside Malia, commented, "Sending you love and a speedy recovery!!!" Fellow Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola expressed, "Omg woman! I'm so glad you're ok!"
As E! News readers well know, Malia is currently the bosun on season six of Below Deck Med. And, from what the trailer teased, the seasoned yachtie has a rough season ahead of her. For those who may've missed it, the teaser featured Malia having a heated conversation with her mentor, Captain Sandy Yawn.
Specifically, after not filing an incident report, the popular bosun appeared to receive a talking to by the captain. Malia defended in the trailer, "I'm not a chief officer."
"I don't give a f--k," the displeased captain snapped back. "You should've come to me that he was hurt."
Thankfully, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Captain Sandy assured us that she and Malia are totally cool these days. "Oh, Malia and I are fine," she said. "We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you're leading people, you get pissed."
We're sure Malia needs Captain Sandy's support now more than ever.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. All new episodes will be available on Peacock one week early.
