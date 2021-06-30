8 Elizabeth & James x Kohl's Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you can't afford Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's high-fashion brand The Row, you can always shop their Elizabeth & James line at Kohl's. It's just as chic, but a fraction of The Row's prices. From graphic band tees and trendy sunglasses to flowy dresses and vacation-approved accessories, Elizabeth & James has something for everyone.
Scroll below to check our current obsessions from Elizabeth & James!
Women's Elizabeth and James The Camp Dress
Everyone needs a go-to dress for the summer! If you're not a fan of the fiery orange hue, this dress also comes in a tie-dye and stripes print.
Women's Elizabeth and James Denim Jacket
Elevate your outfit with this denim jacket! It's the perfect wash, too.
Women's Elizabeth and James 36mm Jaymes Oversized Square Sunglasses
To say we are obsessed with these green sunglasses would be an understatement. They will make you look instantly cooler!
Women's Elizabeth and James Pull-On Cargo Pants
Available in sizes XS-XXL, these pants have a super flattering fit. Not to mention, cargo pants go with almost anything.
Women's Elizabeth and James The Rolling Stones Graphic Tee
Our drawers are 80% graphic tees, but that won't stop us from adding this one to our collection- it's so cute!
Elizabeth and James Cuban Link Chain Necklace
This Cuban chain link necklace is a must for achieving the ultimate layered necklace look.
Women's Elizabeth and James Knot-Front Peplum Blouse
If you're headed back to the office, this blouse will help you arrive in style.
Women's Elizabeth and James Panama Hat with Contrasting Trim
Whether you're going somewhere tropical or spending your summer break poolside at home, this chic hat is a must!
Ready for more shopping inspiration? Check out Candace Cameron Bure's summer must-haves.