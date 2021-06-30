Phylicia Rashad and More Stars React to Bill Cosby's Overturned Conviction

Bill Cosby is a free man.

On Wednesday, June 30, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court vacated the 83-year-old comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

According to the court, the decision was made as a result of an agreement Cosby made with a previous prosecutor, which would've prevented him from being charged in the case.

"We want to thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. This is what we have been fighting for and this is justice and justice for Black America," Cosby's attorney Andrew Wyatt said in a statement. "This is justice Mr. Cosby has been fighting for. They saw the light. He waived his fifth amendment right and settled out of court. He was given a deal and he had immunity. He should have never been charged."

Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced by a judge in September 2018.