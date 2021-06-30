Go Inside Kelly Clarkson's New $5 Million Los Angeles Home

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Confesses Celebs Used to Be "Rude" to Her

Check out Kelly Clarkson's new digs!

The 39-year-old The Voice coach recently bought an almost 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Colonial-style home in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley for almost $5.5 million, The Los Angeles Times reported this week.

The news comes two weeks after the pop star sold her 20,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Tennessee mansion for $6.3 million, real estate records show, and a month after NBC announced The Kelly Clarkson Show will move to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's time slot after the latter series ends its 19-season run in 2022.

Clarkson's new Los Angeles-area home was renovated in 2018. The house contains five bedrooms and luxury amenities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, guest house, sprawling garden and courtyard patio. The property is located not far from where the star films both The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

This is not the first home Clarkson has owned in the Los Angeles area. In 2018, she bought a newly constructed 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion in Encino, located about 10 miles west of her new property.