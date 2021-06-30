Lil Nas X Responds After Madonna Reacts to His BET Awards Kiss: "#DidItFirst"

Watch : Lil Nas X Fires Back After Criticism for Kissing Male Dancer

It looks like some of the internet isn't crazy for Madonna's latest eyebrow-raising comment.

On Sunday, June 27, Lil Nas X took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to perform his hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which capped off with a steamy kiss between the 22-year-old star and one of his male dancers. The standout performance instantly garnered attention as fans and critics alike weighed in on social media. Madonna has since joined the chat—but it seems some people aren't feeling what she had to say.

Late Tuesday, the "Material Girl" singer posted photos to her Instagram Story comparing Lil Nas X's kiss to her own famous lip-lock with Britney Spears from their 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance. "#diditfirst," she wrote.

However, the quip has not been taken kindly by social media users, who have criticized the 62-year-old singer for conflating the two scenarios.