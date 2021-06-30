Where Kevin Federline's Relationship With Britney Spears Stands 15 Years After Split

Watch : What Kevin Federline Wants for Ex Britney Spears

While Britney Spears fights to cut legal ties with one man in her life, here's where another—her ex-husband Kevin Federline—stands.

As fans well know, the pop icon was married to Federline, formerly her backup dancer, for two years before she filed for divorce in November 2006. By that point, they were parents to sons Sean Preston, now 15, and Jayden James, currently 14. Federline's attorney Mark Kaplan confirmed in February that the mom and dad continue to share custody with Federline taking the kids 70 percent of the time.

Of course, their short, but eventful union was more than a decade ago. Now with Spears' bombshell testimony regarding her long-running conservatorship making headlines, Kaplan shared where the father of six stands in the situation dominating headlines.

"They share a custodial relationship with the kids and nothing has changed as far as he's concerned because the conservatorship is still in place," the powerhouse lawyer explained to E! News. "If something changes in that regard, there will have to be some further dialogue about what the status quo is at that time."