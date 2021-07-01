How The Bold Type Series Finale Ended

Good news, everyone: The Bold Type stuck the landing.
The beloved Freeform dramedy has come to an end, and we're happy to report that everything is as it should be, mostly. Season five, as short as it was, has been a little rough, but apparently it was all a means to a nice ending that leaves the trio in all the places they should be.
First, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) are back together! After Sutton wrote him a beautiful recommendation for adoption, he told her that as much as he wanted kids, he would never really be happy without her, and now the divorce is off. It was truly all we've wanted all season!
Meanwhile, things were a bit more complicated for Kat (Aisha Dee) and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).
After hooking up again at the end of the last episode, Adena announced that due to Kat's aversion to commitment, they should just try to work together as friends and push the romantic feelings away. Kat quickly realized she wasn't into that, and towards the end of the episode, she professed her love and even her commitment to Adena.
Now, she's got a new/old relationship and a big, new job.
After an encounter with Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte) and the realization that being editor-in-chief means she doesn't get to write anymore, Jane (Katie Stevens) decided to give up the promotion. In her place, she suggested that Kat should get the job, after Kat put together her whole strategy pitch. So now Kat is in charge of Scarlet, while Jane is headed off to travel the world and write.
She's also hooking up with that bodyguard she interviewed in the last episode, so Tiny Jane is doing just fine. And as the girls spent one last moment in the fashion closet, we can't deny we shed a tear or two.
For their part, Fahy, Stevens and Dee all told E! News that they were totally satisfied with where their characters ended up in the finale.
"I feel like I cheered for a lot of stuff. Obviously, when Kat and Adena ended up together and Sutton and Richard ended up together and Jasper and Oliver endde up together, and I was cheering for the Pinstripe moments," Stevens told E! News. "I was really excited when Jane just kind of is like screw it, let's not go to dinner. Let's do the deed—Why did I just say that? I hope that everyone who watches this finale is satisfied."
You can weigh in with your own feelings below!
The Bold Type Series Finale
The Bold Type aired on Freeform.