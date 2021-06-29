Trista Sutter Breaks Down in Tears Over Husband Ryan's Health Battles: "It's Been Hard"

Back in May, Trista echoed similar sentiments about Ryan's Lyme disease.

"It's been hard," Trista shared on her Better Etc. podcast. "It's a really difficult thing to see the person that you love most in this world struggling. And he's a big strong guy, and to see him get emotional and feel helpless in a way in that all I could do was really advocate for him. So, that's what I did."

At the time, Ryan also detailed his health issues and revealed that he started experiencing symptoms in early 2020. However, the couple didn't disclose his medical journey until November of that year.

"My body would just itch for no reason," he recalled. "I'd get some pretty severe headaches…swollen lymph nodes, nausea, night sweats, fevers, really really deep bone aches and muscle aches and joint aches, periods of extreme fatigue—almost paralyzing fatigue…. All things that I just had never really experienced before in my life. I mean, I've done a lot of things that have made me tired, but this was beyond tired."