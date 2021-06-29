Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

In October 1994, Susan Smith called South Carolina police claiming her two sons, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex, were kidnapped when a Black man stole her car.

However, after a nine-day search, Susan confessed she was responsible for the deaths of her two boys. According to NBC News, she told investigators she had strapped Michael and Alex into their car seats, before pushing her Mazda into a nearby lake with the kids still inside of it.

Susan was convicted of Michael and Alex's murders in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison.

She was subsequently taken to the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution and later the Leath Correctional Institution, where she met Afred Rowe, who was one of the two prison guards she had an "inappropriate" relationship with.

In the upcoming Lifetime series Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, Alfred and his wife Elizabeth Rowe discuss how their lives were "turned upside down" by his affair with Susan, who is described as "manipulative."