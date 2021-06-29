Even Sophie Turner Can't Believe She's Already Been Married to Joe Jonas for 2 Years

It's officially been two years since Sophie Turner became a "J-sister."
On June 29, the Game of Thrones actress and hubby Joe Jonas marked the special milestone by sharing never-before-seen snapshots from their lavish nuptials.
Sophie and Joe shared two Instagram posts each, possibly representing the number of years they've been wed. Sophie's first pic was taken as the newlyweds walked down the aisle following their 2019 French wedding ceremony
"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post.
In the star's second post, the 25-year-old offered an intimate glimpse into the luxurious affair, which was attended by Sophie's co-star Maisie Williams, as well as fellow J-sisters Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. (To see more photos from the glamorous event, revisit Sophie and Joe's wedding album here!)
"I mean...f--k it, it's been 2 years," she joked. Sophie included a photo of her and Joe's first dance as husband and wife, plus a picture perfect moment with her bridesmaids, including her X-Men co-star Alexandra Shipp.
Other snapshots featured a gorgeous aerial view of the venue's pool as well as Sophie and Joe's tiered wedding cake.
On Joe's Instagram page, the singer commemorated what he described as the "best two years of my life" with a black and white photo of him dipping Sophie.
"Love you @sophiet," the 31-year-old wrote, also sharing an intimate photo of him taking a pic of his new wife.
His second post also unveiled more pictures from their celebration. One of the pics showed Joe alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas onstage, likely giving the guests a special Jonas Brothers performance.
The last pic showed celebrity DJ Diplo, who also live streamed the couple's Las Vegas wedding that happened prior to their French nuptials.
Nowadays, Joe and Sophie are busy as new parents. Sophie gave birth to daughter Willa on July 22, 2020. While they've yet to introduce their baby girl to the spotlight, Sophie has shared images documenting her pregnancy over the past year.
They're also preparing for a new chapter in their personal lives, after listing their Los Angeles-area mansion for $16.75 million. And starting next month, Joe and Sophie will navigate long distance when the Jonas Brothers' tour kicks off.
As Joe described during a recent appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, "It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's starting a project," Joe admitted. "It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory."