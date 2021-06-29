Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez Makes History as First Transgender Woman to Win Pageant

Watch : Pride House LA Founders on LGBTQIA+ Representation: Ones to Watch

A star is born!

Kataluna Enriquez, who was recently crowned Miss Nevada USA, just made history as the first openly transgender woman to win the title. She will also become the first transgender woman to compete in the 2021 Miss USA pageant. The 27-year-old beauty queen won the competition on Sunday, June 27 at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

Making Kataluna's trailblazing win all the more special? She earned the Miss Nevada title during Pride month. Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 28, she celebrated her victory with a heartwarming message.

"To my pageant mommy @rissrose2, no words can describe how much I am grateful of you," Kataluna began her post, posing alongside her pageant coach and Miss Nevada Teen USA winner, Noelani Mendoza. "For your constant support, for welcoming me in to your home, and feeding me nothing but love."

"Team @misssilverstate, you are all inspiring. your love, support and sisterhood has healed many years of struggle," she continued. "My times and giggles with y'all never be replaceable."