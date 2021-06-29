Can You Recognize Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in "Disguise" in Adorable Baby Pic?

Watch : Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?

A true Transformation Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 29, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian "in disguise." The two then-toddlers are wearing Groucho Marx costume masks and funny faces in a hilarious pose as Kourtney puts her arm around Kim, wearing her signature bubblegum pink even as a little kid!

"Baby Kim & Baby Kourtney in disguise," Kim captioned with her big sister. Between their "disguises," matching hairstyles and nearly identical features, it's almost hard to tell the tiny sisters apart!

The close siblings also made headlines in April 2021 as Kim had a relatable, LOL-worthy moment when she mistakenly wished Kourtney a happy 41st birthday on her 42nd.

"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!" Kim said in an Instagram tribute. "The person on this planet I've known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me. LOL There's NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!"