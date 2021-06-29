Cara Delevingne Reflects On Those "Sex Bench" Photos With Ex Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne isn't shying away from discussing the toys she enjoys.
In a recent interview for Cosmopolitan's July/August issue, the supermodel discussed her passion behind finding the latest and greatest sex toys—after all, she announced last November that she is now the co-owner of sex toy company, Lora DiCarlo. The topic naturally led the 28-year-old to reflect on those now-infamous 2019 photos published in Daily Mail of her and ex Ashley Benson carrying a "sex bench" into their place at the time.
Looking back, Cara admitted the accessory "was heavy" and added that, today, she finds the images "hysterical."
Although Cara has a sense of humor about the pictures now, that wasn't necessarily the case two years ago. Once the photos hit the Internet, it did lead to security concerns since the front of her house was identifiable and the residence even became the target of break-ins. In the interview, the model also revealed she eventually had to move out after all the hoopla.
As for where the former couple stands after their breakup last year, Cara assured the magazine that the two remain on friendly terms.
"I don't feel like I've ever left a relationship so f--ked up that it's been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again,'" she said. "I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy." And although she doesn't get into specifics about her breakup with Ashley, she does admit that the stress and maybe even a bit of claustrophobia created by the early stages of the pandemic may have presented challenges, sharing, "It was the most trying time."
In the interview, the Suicide Squad actress also candidly discussed her coming out as pansexual and gender-fluid a little over a year ago, sharing, "I just feel like such a fluid person and if I ever say that I'm anything, it will just stick, which I don't like."
But as far as the headline that seemed to grab the eyes and even ears of fans everywhere, Cara described herself as actually being "grateful" for that moment, adding, "I will walk out with many sex benches as a means to continue doing what I do."