Tayshia Adams, Colton Underwood and More Bachelor Nation Stars Received $20,000 PPP Loans

Tayshia Adams, Colton Underwood and more Bachelor Nation stars are explaining why they received Paycheck Protection Program loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Small Business Association, the PPP loans are given to small business owners to ensure they're able to retain employees and cover the costs incurred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These loans are offered to independent contractors and self-employed persons, which technically includes reality stars and influencers, who list their work as Independent Artists, Writers and Performers.
Recently, sleuths on The Bachelor subReddit discovered several reality stars from Bachelor Nation applied for or received PPP loans of at least $10,000. E! News independently confirmed by this information by reviewing ProPublica and FederalPay.org's online databases.
In January, Tayshia, who is currently co-hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, received a loan of $20,833 through the LLC Tayshia Adams Media. In a statement to E! News, the Newport Beach resident's rep explained, "As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee (someone who was previously unemployed), to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits."
Her rep continued, "Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future."
Likewise, Colton's eponymous non-profit organization collected $11,355 in April 2020. However, the reality star's rep explained, "Colton's nonprofit filed for the PPP loan after their annual fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID. None of the PPP went directly to Colton. In fact, Colton has never received any form of payment from the foundation, all of the proceeds go directly to people living cystic fibrosis."
Additionally, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham, who recently welcomed twins and bought a vacation home in Hawaii this year, obtained a PPP loan of $20,830 in June 2020 through an LLC called "Instagram Husband." Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass secured $20,832.00 for his physicians practice in April 2020.
Dale Moss, who appeared on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, applied for a loan of $20,833, but ProPublica and FederalPay.org's database shows the fund was not disbursed.
Arie, Lauren, Evan and Dale declined to comment on this story when contacted by E! News.
Numerous people on social media expressed dismay over the reality stars' borrowing, including Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall. The Viall Files podcast host tweeted, "What's legal isn't always right. What's illegal isn't always wrong. Don't know everyone's situation, but my gut tells any alum applying for a PPP is both savvy and s--tty. Interesting debate."
Bachelor Nation reality stars are not the only ones who have requested government assistance since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to NBC News, NFL star Tom Brady's sports performance and nutrition company, TB12, obtained a loan of $960,855 in April 2020. Additionally, NBC News reported artist Jeff Koons received a loan of up to $2 million.