Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Latest Breakup Is "Truly Heartbreaking" for Her

Watch : Tristan Thompson Publicly Professes Love For Khloe Kardashian

Heartbreak has once again crept into Khloe Kardashian's life.

On June 21, E! News confirmed that the reality star and basketball pro Tristan Thompson have once again gone their separate ways romantically. As fans can recall, cheating allegations rocked their relationship in 2018 and, following his scandal with Jordyn Woods in 2019, caused them to split. Now, nearly a year since their reconciliation, concerns over his wandering eye have once again driven a wedge between them.

"Khloe is extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan," a source close to the family told E! News. "She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking."

Still, life must go on for the mom to their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. "She always had trust issues and wasn't sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him," the source shared. "She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."