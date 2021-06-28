Everything You Need for Patriotic Nails This Fourth of July

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love to go all out for a themed event, wearing red, white, and blue clothing on Fourth of July is a great start, but it's really the details that bring a look together. A red lip is a great accent, of course, but we cannot forget about the nails. You can never go wrong with a classic red manicure (and pedicure). Or you can get a little bit more creative with it, throwing in some white and blue to amp up the holiday spirit.

If you're not sure where to begin, don't fret. Keep on scrolling to see the best patriotic nail polishes, nail art pens, stickers, and press-on nails.