Cardi B Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Offset: Relive Their Romance

While performing at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B chose to share she's expecting her second child with husband Offset, marking the latest in a long line of memorable moments for the pair.

Cardi B and Offset's exciting relationship moments just keep coming. 

The 28-year-old "Bodak Yellow" rapper performed during the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, where she revealed she's expecting her second child with her husband. The stunning reveal took place when Cardi joined Offset's group Migos for their song "Type S--t."

For the performance, the star showed off her stomach with a Dolce & Gabbana diamond-laden bodysuit that featured a dramatic cut-out. Shortly after she left the stage, Cardi took to Instagram to post an image focusing on her baby bump and included the caption, "#2!," tagging her husband. 

The couple, who share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, have yet to reveal further details about the impending bundle of joy, including how far along she is or whether they know the baby's sex. Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017. 

This is certainly not the first headline-making moment for the high-profile couple, who chose a similar reveal to announce Cardi was pregnant with Kulture. 

To revisit other unforgettable highlights from Cardi B and Offset's relationship, keep scrolling. 

Instagram
Top-Secret I Do's

On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just a few months after their relationship first began. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later.

Instagram
A Surprise Proposal

A month after their secret wedding ceremony, which was unbeknownst to fans at that point, Offset got down on one knee at the sold-out show and poppped the big question with an 8-carat sparkler

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Baby on Board

By April 2018, the rapper took to the SNL stage to announce she was expecting her first child with her hubby.

@IamCardiB/Facebook
Bundle of Joy

The expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi, and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source previously told E! News. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days." 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephusis born on July 10, 2018. The name was inspired by the newborn's musical father, with Cardi previously telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID
Inseparable

Hand-in-hand! In 2018, the duo left a fun-filled birthday celebration in Los Angeles in matching neon ensembles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Look of Love

Swoon! The pair has love written all over them as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A Bump in the Road

The couple brought the heat to the Jingle Ball stage with a big smooch.  "Thank you husband. He's so fine," Cardi told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy, yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they broke up after rumors of Offset's infidelity spread across the internet. "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she explained on social media. "I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Saying Sorry

Shortly after Cardi revealed their split, Offset took to Instagram with an emotional plea that he later featured on his Father of 4 debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the message, "Take Me Back Cardi." 

Getty
Putting in the Work

While Cardi seemed less than pleased with Offset's grand gesture, a month later she told the press they were "working things out." 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Giving Things Another Go

During the 2019 Grammys red carpet, Cardi and Offset not-so-subtly confirmed they were back on with some serious PDA. Offset later reiterated their progress during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining, "You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

 

YouTube
Finding Their Harmony

By spring 2019, the pair put their romance on display with a steamy joint music video for "Clout" and a surprise performance together at Revolve Festival. 

BFA
Coachella Cuties

The Bronx native surprised fans at the Revolve Festival during the 2019 Coachella weekend with her boo. The power couple took the stage and performed "Clout" together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Couple

The two lovebirds brought the heat to the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. From licking each other to Offset lifting his lady, they packed on the PDA.

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
Serving Face

The fashion-forward couple stuck a sultry pose at the 2019 BET Awards. What's more? The two professed their love for each other on Instagram with the "Press" singer writing, "I love you" and Offset adding, "I love you more."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Vogue

Date night! The pair turned heads on the red carpet, especially the Bronx native, who brought the glitz and the glam to the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Instagram
Party of Three

The happy family celebrated Kulture's first birthday by dining on some cake at the stroke of midnight. They later threw a huge, and we mean huge, party to mark the special occasion with their nearest and dearest.

NYP/BLM / BACKGRID
Forgiveness

Cardi and daughter Kulture appear on the cover of Vogue in December 2019, where the rapper reflected on her husband's infidelity. She told the magazine, "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

Instagram
Mommy's Girl

The family celebrated Cardi's second Mother's Day, which Offset commemorated with a loving Instagram tribute. "Happy Mother's Day since I met you it's been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around," the Migos rapper captioned a photo. "Thank You WIFE !!!!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Calling It Quits

Last September, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team stated the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID
Rekindled Romance

Two months after going their separate ways, the couple revealed they were giving their love another shot. "I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed," Offset's attorney told E! News last November.

TWIST / BACKGRID
Date Night

In April, the pair enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood at the celebrity hot spot, Criag's.

BET
Baby No. 2

While performing with her husband and the rest of the Migos group during the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi announced she's expecting her second child with the 29-year-old rapper.

