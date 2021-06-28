BET AwardsBritney SpearsCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Meet the U.S. Gymnasts Who Will Have You Flipping Out at the Tokyo Olympics

They've punched their tickets to Tokyo! Get to know the fierce group of gymnasts who will be repping the red, white and blue at the 2020 Olympics.

Team USA, assemble! 

At long last, the prestigious group of gymnasts selected to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was finalized following an electric, four-day trials process.

Joining Olympic veteran Simone Biles are newcomers Sunisa LeeJordan Chiles and Grace McCallumMyKayla Skinner, who traveled to Rio in 2016 as an alternate, was selected to compete as an individual. She joins fellow individual Olympic contender Jade Carey, who secured a ticket to Tokyo prior to last year's postponement

On the men's side, Sam Mikulak will lead Brody MaloneYul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus to the podium, while Alec Yoder is set to compete as an individual event specialist. 

As the sport continues to rebuild following the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, Simone has said she felt called to return to the Olympics on behalf of fellow survivors

"I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen," she explained on Today. "Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would have just brushed it to the side. But since I'm still here, and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something."

Get acquainted with the unstoppable selection of gymnasts who will be repping the red, white and blue at the 2020 Olympics in our gallery below! 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Simone Biles

Age: 24

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

What to Know: Simply put, she's the GOAT. Not only does Simone have five Olympic medals (a figure that's bound to increase in Tokyo), she's the most decorated American gymnast of all time. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Sam Mikulak

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Coast, California

What to Know: This two-time Olympian and six-time national all-around champ is a prominent mental health advocate within the sport. After a series of devastating losses between 2013 and 2018, Sam turned to a sports psychologist, who helped him prioritize gratitude over perfection. 

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
Sunisa Lee

Age: 18

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

What to Know: Suni is preparing for a major comeback after an incredibly tough 2020. Not only were her Olympic dreams dashed, the incoming Auburn University freshman broke her foot and lost two family members to COVID-19 just weeks apart. Now she's making history as the first Hmong American athlete to rep the U.S. at the Olympics. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brody Malone

Age: 21

Hometown: Summervile, Georgia

What to Know: The Stanford University student emerged as the breakout star of the men's gymnastics team after placing first at the Olympic trials. Brody's longtime girlfriend was present as he clinched a spot on Team USA, describing him on Instagram as the "most deserving person I have ever met."

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Jordan Chiles

Age: 20

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

What to Know: After nearly quitting gymnastics in 2018, Jordan got a second chance at rediscovering her passion for the sport when Simone Biles convinced her to move to Texas to train alongside her. What blossomed was a beautiful friendship that's sure to only grow stronger at the Games. 

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Yul Moldauer

Age: 24

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado 

What to Know: Yul, who was adopted from South Korea as a baby, has used his platform to bring attention to the recent rise in anti-Asian hate. In March, the University of Oklahoma grad detailed an incident in which a woman driving next to him yelled, "Go back to China." He told Today of the experience, "It hurts to know that you have to represent people who have discrimination in them. You represent the entire country when you wear the U.S. flag on your jersey."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
MyKayla Skinner

Age: 24

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

What to Know: After making the Rio 2016 team as an alternate, the pressure was on for the University of Utah alum to stick her last chance at Olympic glory. Over the past year, Mykayla overcame an Achilles injury and a bout with pneumonia that required hospitalization. Her hard work paid off, making her the oldest female U.S. Olympic gymnast since 2004. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Shane Wiskus

Age: 22

Hometown: Spring Park, Minnesota

What to Know: Following a disappointing appearance at the 2021 U.S. Championships, Shane redeemed himself at the trials to secure a spot on Team USA. In September, he made headlines after leaving the University of Minnesota to train in Colorado because the school cut its men's gymnastics program.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Grace McCallum

Age: 18

Hometown: Isanti, Minnesota

What to Know: In early 2021, the teen was forced to take precious time away from the gym following hand surgery, during which she had a plate and seven screws installed. The obstacle only improved Grace's focus heading into the Olympic trials. As she described to FloGymnastics.com, "I know it'll be hard, but it'll all be worth it in the end."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Alec Yoder

Age: 24

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know: The men's gymnastics selection committee picked the Utah State University alum for an individual spot. Following the death of his coach, Gene Watson, in April 2020, Alec vowed to achieve his Olympic dreams in his memory. "My goal was to win that Olympic medal and put it around your neck," he wrote on Facebook. "I'll keep training towards that goal Gene. That's what you would want."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jade Carey

Age: 21

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

What to Know: Jade will only compete in individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, having qualified through the Apparatus World Cup Series in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In doing so, she forfeited the opportunity to participate in the team competition.

