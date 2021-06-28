Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Ewan McGregor's Daughters Confirm He Welcomed Baby Boy With Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor’s eldest child Clara McGregor confirmed the arrival of her baby brother in an Instagram post on June 27. Get the details on the surprise family news.

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth WinsteadJason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Summer just got sweeter in Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's household.

The Hollywood couple has welcomed their first child together, according to the newborn baby's older siblings. 

In an Instagram posted on Sunday, June 27, Ewan's eldest child, Clara McGregor, 25, shared a photo of her young sibling writing, "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift."

Clara's younger sister Esther, 19, also appeared to confirm the news when she shared her own social media post. "Met my little brother looking like a pirate," she shared online. "I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Ewan is also the proud father to two other children including Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, who he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

This weekend's baby news will come as a surprise to many pop culture fans. After all, Mary never publicly shared the news of her pregnancy. At the same time, fans of the couple know that both Ewan and Mary co-starred in 2020's Birds of Prey and previously worked together on the third season of Fargo.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Their love story comes after Mary split from her husband Riley Stearns in 2017 after seven years of marriage.

"I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she told Glamour U.K. in January 2020. "I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life."

Mary added, "For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's OK not to know where that change is going to take you."

As for Ewan, he filed for divorce from Eve in January 2018. Their divorce was ultimately finalized last summer.

