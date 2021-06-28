Cardi B Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 During Epic Performance at the 2021 BET Awards

Oh, baby!

On Sunday, June 27, the biggest and brightest stars dressed to the nines for the 2021 BET Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Returning to its live format following its virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities made sure to put on a show.

Along with the razzle-dazzle the red carpet had to offer, the event has proven to be just as swoon-worthy. But, of course, there's one moment during the show that has people buzzing.

Cardi B announced she's pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Offset!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old star performed with Migos and showed off her growing baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards.

For the special occasion, the Bronx native lit up the stage in a diamond-studded bodysuit that featured peek-a-boo material and an extreme cut-out that was strategically placed in the center of her outfit to highlight her stomach.