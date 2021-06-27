Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Taraji P Henson is set to host the 2021 BET Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. See Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and more stars on the red carpet.

Summer is here and the party is just getting started.

The 2021 BET Awards are almost here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate the "Year of the Black Woman" by honoring their immense impact on the culture.

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year's award show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and feature a star-studded group of performances. From Andra Day and H.E.R. to D.J. Khaled and Tyler the Creator, music's biggest names are taking to the stage. 

And while special performances are cool, this year's show is also set to honor DMX with a tribute curated by producer and longtime friend Swizz Beatz

Some artists will also walk away with very special trophies. Dominating this year's nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each including Best Female Hip Hop Artist for Megan and Best Male Hip Hop Artist for DaBaby. Queen Latifah is also set to receive this year's Lifetime Achievement BET Award.  

But before the awards are handed out and singers light up the stage, we have to talk about the red carpet and what your favorite stars are wearing. 

photos
The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

We compiled all of the looks in our massive gallery updating throughout the night. See who slayed and who came to play below. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Queen Latifah

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Yung Miami

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Burna Boy

     

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Issa Rae

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
JT & Lil Uzi Vert

    

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ciara

In Alexandre Vauthier 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ashanti

In Julien MacDonald

Rich Fury/Getty Image
DaBaby

    

Rich Fury/Getty Image
Lil' Kim

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

     

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Lil Baby

     

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson

In Atelier Versace

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Andra Day
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Fat Joe & DJ Khaled

  

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Tyler the Creator

   

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

   

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Flo Milli

    

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Migos

In Bottega Veneta

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Saweetie

In Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Lil Nas X

In Richard Quinn

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Giveon

In Chanel

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michelle Buteau

    

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Marsai Martin

In Annakiki

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Summer Walker

In Sergio DV Robinson

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Latto

    

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
H.E.R.

In Giorgio Armani

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe

    

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Lil Nas X
