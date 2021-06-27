Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday After Breakup

Tristan Thompson dubbed Khloe Kardashian "amazing" as he honored her on her 37th birthday in what marked his first comments about the reality star since their split.
On Monday, June 21, E! News confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently broke up with the Boston Celtics player, father of their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, amid rumors of him cheating, an accusation he later appeared to deny. Khloe turned 37 on Sunday, June 27, and Tristan paid tribute to her on his Instagram page.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote. "Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. [two red heart emojis]."
Tristan included in his post three throwback photos of him and Khloe looking affectionate and happy. The first shows the two at the NBA star's recent 30th birthday party this past March.
A second photo shows Khloe and Tristan cuddling on a couch as he smokes a hookah pipe. The third pic is a selfie of the two in a car with True.
Khloe has not interacted with Tristan's birthday tribute post and as of Sunday afternoon, her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was the only close Kardashian-Jenner family associate to like it. Khloe shared on her Instagram Story many birthday tributes from her friends and family but did not include Tristan's.
The two have not commented on their split, which is not their first one since they started dating in 2016 and comes months after they rekindled their romance. They continue to follow each other on Instagram.
While Tristan's post marked the first time he has spoken about Khloe since their recent breakup, he did like and comment with two red heart emojis on an Instagram post she shared on Friday, June 25, that contained pics of her and True.