Tristan Thompson Comments on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Post After Split

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's recent split isn't stopping him from expressing love and support online.

On Friday, June 25, five days after E! News confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently broke up with the Boston Celtics player amid rumors of him cheating, she posted several photos of herself with their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson on Instagram. Tristan, 30, liked the post and commented on it with two red heart emojis, prompting hundreds of disapproving responses from her fans. In addition, a day earlier, the NBA star liked a selfie Khloe posted that shows her crouching down in stiletto heels in a walk-in closet.

Tristan and Khloe, 36, have not commented on their split, which is not the first time the two have separated since they first started dating in 2016, and continue to follow each other on Instagram, as of Saturday, June 26.