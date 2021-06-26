Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears' Turmoil 13 Years After "Leave Britney Alone" Video

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer's voice is finally being heard.

At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney's first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his position as joint conservator of her financial and medical affairs.

In September 2007, months after Britney first showed signs of personal turmoil in public and after she was heavily criticized for what was expected to be a comeback performance at the MTV VMAs, a 19-year-old Chris tearfully defended the singer in what would later become one of the first viral YouTube videos. Following the star's bombshell statement on Wednesday, the influencer, now 33, weighed in on her current situation.

"I don't feel it's my place to speak on it," Chris said in a TikTok video. "I feel like today is about Britney being able to be heard and what she wants to say and her getting her freedom and her happiness back."