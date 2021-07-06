7 Things Beverley Mitchell Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mom life is the best life for Beverley Mitchell.
Although she found huge success playing Lucy in 7th Heaven, the actress' role as a proud parent to three kids takes up the most amount of joy and attention.
"So blessed to be their mama! And I will always take all the love and cuddles, even if it's all at the same time!" the actress previously shared on Instagram when snuggling with her youngest family members. "Life can change so quickly. It's important to cherish each and every cuddle and love."
As a busy mom working on the go, Beverley is always looking for clever, unique items to make life a bit easier. As a result, E! News had to ask the 40-year-old actress to share some items she can't live without. From delicious cookie dough to a deep hydrating gel mist, Beverley may have you shopping really quickly below.
Nourish + Refresh Cleansing Duo
"I am a huge fan of the K-Beauty philosophy of double cleansing and LOVE the way my skin feels using Aloisia Beauty's new double cleansing duo!"
Essential Oils to Boost the Brain and Heal the Body
"I love to read and I love essential oils. I am a huge fan of Jodi Cohen's book, Essential Oils to Boost the Brain and Heal the Body. I love her brand Vibrant Blue oils and use the parasympathetic and sleep formulas to keep me balanced and well rested."
KETO Protein Bar - Mint Double Dark Chocolate Cookie Dough
"Although I'm not on KETO, I do try to eat less sugar. I'm obsessed with these chocolate mint cookie dough protein bars from BHU Foods! I can satisfy my cravings in a healthier way. They have other delicious flavors, too!"
Deep Hydration Aloe Gel Mist
"It gets hot in California, so I keep refreshed all day long with Aloisia Beauty's deep hydration aloe gel mist, which is 90% aloe vera gel but, comes out as a fine mist. It smells DELICIOUS, too!"
Safe and Fair Birthday Cake Drizzled Popcorn
"My go-to snack is Safe+Fair GMO and gluten free popcorn. We celebrated Kenzie's birthday with a movie night and their delicious birthday cake drizzled popcorn. Delish!"
Chuckle & Roar Pop It! The Original Take Anywhere Bubble Popping Game
"Working moms will totally feel me here! Kids always want to talk to us when we are on the phone, but I have found the best educational toy that is a fun distraction and keeps them busy from Chuckle & Roar. The Pop It toy is by far the most fun for them and they even have races."
InchBug Personalized Labels
"With three kids, I like to keep their stuff organized! So, I use these InchBug personalized labels to label everything. They don't come off in the washer, dishwater or dryer!"
