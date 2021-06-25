Why Jared Padalecki Is Now "Good" With Jensen Ackles After Supernatural Prequel Drama

Brothers for life.
On Friday, June 25, Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to give an important update amid the drama surrounding the announced Supernatural prequel series. As E! News readers know, the Walker star, who played Sam Winchester for 15 years on The CW hit, said he was "gutted" after he learned that his on-screen brother Jensen Ackles was developing a prequel show for the mystery drama, and that he was not consulted.
However, it seems this drama was short-lived as Jared revealed that he had a productive chat with Jensen, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural.
"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," he assured his social media followers. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily"
Jensen, who will star in season three of The Boys, also confirmed that the drama had been squashed after an effective phone call. "Love you @jarpad," he said on his Twitter account. "Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy…as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."
This is certainly a more positive update following Jared's tweets on June 24. After Jensen shared an article breaking the prequel news, Jared wrote, "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."
Unlike Jensen, who is set to narrate and produce the new series, Jared appeared to have no planned involvement with the prequel project. When one fan called this drama "a bad joke," he defended, "No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."
Despite his frustrations, Jared made it clear that he didn't wish his longtime co-star any ill will, asking fans online, "Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."
Thankfully, all seems to be well now between the former co-stars.
