Relive Birthday Girl Khloe Kardashian's Sweetest Moments With Daughter True Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Happy birthday, KoKo!

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 37th birthday today, Sunday, June 27. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will undoubtedly receive tons of birthday love from her famous family members and three-year-old daughter True Thompson in honor of the occasion.

We couldn't think of a better way to commemorate the mogul mom's big day than by reliving her sweetest mommy-daughter moments with True.

From twinning in matching high-end Christian Dior outfits to enjoying pool time splashing around with cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, fans can't get enough photos of Khloe and True's adorable antics and fun times. One thing's for sure: nothing is sweeter than this mother-daughter duo's bond and love for each other.

Just the other day, Khloe even shared precious new pics of True in honor of a big Instagram milestone. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe wrote on June 25 with a gallery of kissy pics with True.