Prince Harry Returns to the U.K. for Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry is ready to celebrate the life and legacy of Princess Diana.
On Friday, June 25, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed he arrived in the U.K. ahead of his late mother's 60th birthday. The father of two arrived in London before traveling to his and Meghan Markle's residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
The prince will quarantine at the fully-remodeled cottage for five days before attending the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, which will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," according to a statement from Kensington Palace."
Last August, Harry and older brother Prince William announced the tribute in a joint statement, revealing the statue will be installed at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where people from all over the world can visit to "reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."
According to Buckingham Palace, the brothers will be joined at the ceremony by their mother's close family members, some of whom sat on the committee that organized the ceremony. Additionally, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison will be there as well.
The prince's uncle Earl Charles Spencer previously said in a Good Morning Britain appearance that he anticipates the ceremony will be an "emotional" one. "I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared," he shared, according to Hello!. "It's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister's 60."
The 57-year-old earl added his sister is "much missed and much loved."
Meanwhile, Meghan remains home in Santa Barbara, Calif., along with their son, Archie Harrison, 2, and their newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 3 weeks. The duchess welcomed Lili, who was named after both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, on June 4.
It's unclear when Prince Harry and Meghan will bring their kids to meet the rest of the royal family, but Kate Middleton recently told reporters, "I wish [Lili] the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."