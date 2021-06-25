Maximize Your Summer Fun with 35% off at Shinesty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer should be fun. And your fashion should reflect that state of mind. That's why we love Shinesty. The clothing and accessories brand was created with one thought in mind: "To force the world to take itself less seriously." Life is serious enough. Let's enjoy our fashion. And, E! shoppers know how much we love a deal.
All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors. We are so excited to share our latest E! Shop Girl Summer deal. You can save 35% sitewide at Shinesty when you use the promo code E35 at checkout through September 15.
Keep on scrolling to check out our favorite dresses, jumpsuits, and two-piece looks along with some styling suggestions.
Shinesty Run for the Rosé Roses Derby Dress
This floral wrap dress has adjustable straps and pockets. Who doesn't love a dress with pockets? You can wear the dress in the spring or summer, of course, but picture this: this dress with a leather jacket and some boots in fall. It works, right? This really could be a year-round piece, depending on how you style it.
Shinesty The Reagans American Flag One Piece Swimsuit
An American flag bathing suit is a summer fun essential, especially during the Olympics.
Shinesty The Stripe Me Down Rainbow Striped Crop Set
A two-piece set is a must-have in your closet. You don't have to do any thinking to put a look together. It's already done. All you have to do now is think of a gracious way to accept so many outfit compliments.
Shinesty The Mai Tai Mama Women's Hawaiian Floral Jumpsuit
This tropical jumpsuit is a summer style must-have because it works for all dress codes. If you have daytime plans and you're having too much fun to go home and chhange
Shinesty Packing Heat American Flag Leather Fanny Pack
Don't worry about where your phone, keys, and credit cards are. Just focus on being patriotic with the Packing Heat American Flag Leather Fanny Pack. It's perfect for all of the summer holidays, the Olympics, and, all year round.
Shinesty The Savannah Swinger Plaid Strappy Dress
It doesn't get more adorable than this pastel plaid fabric. The wrap dress has adjustable straps and pockets.
Shinesty The Lumber Jackie Buff Check Crop Set
Is lumberjack chic a thing? Well, it is now. This two-piece set is something you can pull off during all seasons. Just throw on a sweater or leather jacket with some booties to rock this set in colder months.
Shinesty The Christmas Tree Camo Womens Christmas Tree Print Pant
So it's a little early for Christmas, but it's never too soon to get a good deal. Plus, these pants work perfectly for a Christmas in July event. Or if you just want some fun Christmas vibes throughout the year, you can wear them whenever you want.
Shinesty The Mascot USA Eagle Kimono
You can never have too many robes. Wear it to prevent makeup from getting on your outfit. Or you can wear it as a part of your outfit when you just want a an increase in patriotism.
Shinesty The Lincoln Log Love Lady Womens Tartan Plaid Christmas Pant
Again, we're a little early with the Christmas vibes, but you might as well jump on the sale now. These tartan pants are the perfect blend of fun and sophistication.
Shinesty The Tommy J American Flag Suit
Why be subtle when you can wear a full-on American Flag Suit? And ladies, this blazer would be so cute over a white tank and some denim shorts.
If you're looking for some great summer swimsuit options, we found some get ones at Amazon.