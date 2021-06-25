Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Teases Season 6 Fight With Malia White

Rough seas ahead?
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean, including her confrontation with bosun Malia White. For those who may've missed it, the season six trailer featured Malia having a heated conversation with her mentor.
Specifically, after not filing an incident report, the seasoned yachtie appeared to receive a talking to by Captain Sandy. Malia defended in the trailer, "I'm not a chief officer."
"I don't give a f--k," the displeased captain snapped back. "You should've come to me that he was hurt."
While the scene didn't look promising for the captain and her bosun, Sandy assured us that she and Malia are totally cool now. "Oh, Malia and I are fine," she told E! News. "We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you're leading people, you get pissed."
Shedding light on the drama, the captain continued, "One of the things that really upset me is when people don't take responsibility and they shrug it."
Outside of this situation, Captain Sandy praised Malia for being solid at her job. "Malia is an awesome crew member," she expressed. "She does her job. You know, she always pitches in, you see her washing the dishes. Like, she's a team player. She's a real yachtie."
As for Malia's captain goals? Sandy noted that the bosun has "a lot to learn still," but is well on her way to earning more stripes, adding, "She's learning and she's doing the work."
In regard to the rest of the crew, the captain praised her season six team for following all of the COVID-19 safety protocols while filming. According to Captain Sandy, they were able to pull off this new season thanks to production "creating a bubble."
"One of the things I really loved is the crew actually followed those protocols," she concluded, "because, you know, some people are very resistant in that. So, that was awesome."