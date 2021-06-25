Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged

The power of love is strong outside of the Big Brother house.
E! News can exclusively confirm Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are engaged after a romantic proposal at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida on June 23.
"I was 100 percent surprised! He's so great at making me feel like I'm the most special person in the world every day, and this day was the most of all," Christmas shared with E! News. "I had no idea it was going to happen then. I know, a beautiful island, sunset at a beautiful resort…who wouldn't have guessed? I didn't'! That's because that's the kind of thing he does regularly to show me how special he believes I am."
According to Memphis, he wanted to create a proposal that was both a surprise and magical at the same time. And yes, the CEO of Garrett Group wanted the engagement ring to be perfect.
"My favorite part was creating her custom engagement ring with my longtime friend and jeweler Adam Campbell," Memphis shared. "The entire process was awesome. Adam and I reviewed so many diamonds until I found the perfect one for Christmas."
The Big Brother alum added, "Before I even met Christmas, I felt a cosmic attraction to her. Once we spent 24/7 together for three months, I knew she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with. I knew I found my twin flame."
Back in the summer of 2020, fans watched Christmas and Memphis compete on season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars. Although they never met before entering the house, the duo quickly built a friendship and alliance that turned into something more after the show.
"We have such a unique and fascinating story of how we fell in love and came together," Christmas admitted. "It's wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He's my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me everyday."
She added, "We accept each other as we are and love one another for who we are at our core. He's my home."
