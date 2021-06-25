Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Listen Up, Royal Watchers! The Crown Just Cast a New Character for Season 5

Hit Netflix series The Crown has already announced Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Leslie Manville will join the cast in season five. Find out their new co-star here.

By Samantha Bergeson 25 Jun, 2021 2:36 PMTags
TVRoyalsNetflixThe Crown
Watch: Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit

Royal watchers get your biscuits ready, because the tea is coming.

There's a new member of British high society joining season five of The Crown. The Golden Globe-winning Netflix series has already announced Elizabeth Debicki as Princess DianaImelda Staunton as Queen ElizabethJonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.

Yet, on June 25, another key player for the fifth season was announced: Jonny Lee Miller is slated to appear as former U.K. Prime Minister John Major. The official Crown Twitter page confirmed the news, simply tweeting, "Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown."

In real life, Major served as the U.K. Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, the same year that Princess Di died. Major also worked under Margaret Thatcher from 1987 to 1990 as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary.

Miller is best known to fans for portraying Sherlock Holmes on Elementary, with previous roles in Dexter, Trainspotting, Hackers and Mindhunters. 

photos
The Biggest Royal Scandals and Events The Crown Skipped in Season 4

Though, he also made headlines this month for spending time with ex-wife Angelina Jolie (they split in 1999 after three years of marriage) amidst her still-ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

Walter McBride/WireImage, Carl Court/Getty Images

The Crown season five is expected to premiere in 2022. 

Keep scrolling to see everything we know so far about the fifth season!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Tells All During Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

2

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Rude Friends Guest Star

3

Britney Spears Apologizes for "Pretending" to Be OK on Instagram

Netflix
How Much of The Crown Is Left?

There are two more seasons to go before the tiaras and tea sets get put away for good (or at least until creator Peter Morgan decides to get them out again). Season five is next, and season six will be the last. 

Netflix
When Will Season 5 Arrive?

This is the bad news: 2022! 

That may feel a few lightyears away, but it's a regular schedule for the series. Season one came out in 2016, followed by season two in 2017. Season three arrived in 2019, season four in 2020, and now there's another break for season five. Morgan explained in a recent interview with THR that he needs the time off to both shoot and write the next season, since the show films in two-season chunks. 

The sixth and final season will likely premiere in 2023. 

Netflix
How Far Will The Crown Get Before It Ends?

Seasons five and six will take the royal family into the 21st century, but not too far into it. Nothing super recent will be covered, but since each season tends to span around a decade, it makes sense that the show might end with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. That would mean William and Kate's 2011 wedding would be featured, but little else from the 2010s. 

Getty Images
When Does Elizabeth Debicki Debut?

Elizabeth Debicki will play a slightly older Diana in season five, which will likely cover the '90s from her split from Charles to her death in 1997. 

Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
Who Is the New Queen?

The entire cast gets replaced every two seasons, so Olivia Colman will pass the torch to Imelda Staunton, who you may know best as Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Who Else Is In Season 5?

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, and Leslie Manville will take over as Princess Margaret. 

Dominic West will reportedly play Prince Charles. 

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Is There Any Chance of Seeing Meghan Markle on The Crown?

Sadly, no. As much as we keep hoping, Morgan said that Harry and Meghan, despite the captivating drama they've added to the world of the royal family, are too recent to cover with any clarity. 

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end," he told THR. "One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." 

Here's hoping for another season in 2040!  

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Tells All During Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

2

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Rude Friends Guest Star

3

Britney Spears Apologizes for "Pretending" to Be OK on Instagram

4

Jared Padalecki "Gutted" to Not Be Part of Supernatural Spinoff

5

Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face