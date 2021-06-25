Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable With New “Vampire” Bling

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Steamy Studio Makeout

Kourt, is that you?

Kourtney Kardashian debuted some new badass bling in a steamy Instagram post on June 25. The mother of three posed for six pics that featured two silver canine crowns. Kourtney also used her tongue throughout the photos to point to her mouth metal as she flipped her hair to show off green and black lace lingerie.

Her caption? A vampire emoji. Just call it Kourt's punk take on Bram Stroker's Dracula!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has certainly been turning up the heat on social media, sharing NSFW photos and biting comments (literally!) alongside her Blink-182 boyfriend Travis Barker and showcasing her newfound love of tattoos.

While Kourt is seemingly head over heels for Travis, some fans have called out her changing style. Her new go-to outfit has been a white tank, cut-off denim shorts and black Converse sneakers—the perfect look for a rock star's girlfriend!