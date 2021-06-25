Jennifer Garner Compares Her Kids to Fungus, But It's Not Quite What You Think

Jennifer Garner is reminded of her kids when she sees fungus, and yet somehow, it's a rather adorable analogy.
The 49-year-old Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star doesn't frequently post much insight into her family life on her social media accounts. However, on Wednesday, June 23, the performer took to her Instagram Story to share a seemingly random video that she ended up finding a way to compare to her children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
The footage, which was an Instagram repost from the Science Channel account, showed the sped-up development of a mushroom as it grows throughout the course of it life in the wild. The transformation was truly remarkable, which apparently got the Love, Simon star to start thinking about her own family members' changing looks.
"Please enjoy this accurate representation of my kids' current growth rate," she humorously quipped alongside the post.
Typically, it's safe to assume that people wouldn't love the idea of getting compared to a fungus, not to mention that it's normally weeds and not mushrooms that are described as quick-growing. Nonetheless, Jen somehow made the post make perfect sense.
After all, the star—who briefly saw ex Ben for Father's Day earlier this month—recently made it clear she can't quite process the rate at which her kids are maturing.
During her visit to the Today show back in December, she marveled at the fact that it happened to be the day her daughter Violet was celebrating a pivotal birthday.
"My daughter is 15 today," the Peppermint performer shared at the time. "Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"
In other words, sometimes the only way to express how you're feeling is with a close-up look at a mushroom.