What's Next for Britney Spears and Her Conservatorship After Shocking Testimony

Watch : Can Britney Spears End Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears has spoken, but will people in power listen?

That's what fans are asking after the music superstar appeared at a hearing on June 23 where she testified to a judge about her experience being under a conservatorship.

According to NBC News, who had a reporter inside the courtroom, the 39-year-old mother of two asked to end her conservatorship without being evaluated and explained why she has been silent for so long. "After I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy...I'm not OK, " she shared in a statement. "I'm not happy, I can't sleep."

While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on June 24, attorney Tamar Arminak, who has been involved with Amanda Bynes' conservatorship, shared her insight into what's next for Britney.

"I think what she did yesterday was very brave and unexpected by everyone," Tamar told hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Heather Rae Young. "I'm not sure she's going to get rid of the conservatorship, but she certainly made a case for getting her father off as conservator. Absolutely and I think that's step one."