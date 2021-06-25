Inside Chris Lane's "Unpredictable" First Weeks of Parenthood With Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane has some "Big, Big Plans" for a very special year.
After the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on touring, the country singer is heading back on the road this fall for his "Fill Them Boots" tour with Tyler Rich. And though he continues to release new music including the personal track "Ain't Even Met You Yet," Chris is honed in on his greatest job at all.
Oh yes, Chris is officially a father after welcoming a baby boy with wife Lauren Lane (formerly Bushnell) earlier this month.
"It's been a little exhausting, but it's been the most incredible thing and we're both so blessed and happy," Chris shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's been so unpredictable. I've heard so many people say, ‘You just get ready. You better hold on tight' and I expected to be exhausted and to not get nearly the amount of sleep that I'm used to, but I think that's probably been the hardest part."
While baby Dutton loves to sleep when the sun is shining, nighttime is a different story. But if you ask Chris, the 3 a.m. house parties are totally worth it.
"It's been truly the biggest blessing to both of our lives," he gushed. "Dutton is the sweetest little man and we are incredibly happy and just can't wait to watch him grow up. I feel like we're gonna blink and he's going to be headed to college. We're holding on tight over here."
Since the June 8 arrival of their first child, Chris and Lauren have adjusted their date nights to be much simpler. When their son falls asleep in the evening, mom and dad eat dinner together and watch some TV.
And they continue to field well-wishes from family and fans, including professional PGA player Jessica Korda, who gifted baby Dutton an Augusta National onesie.
Mostly, though, they feel excited to be teeing off into this new journey and grateful for their faith for giving them the opportunity to be parents.
"Lauren and I are huge believers, we always have been and I will definitely instill that into our little Dutton over here that is for sure," Chris reflected. "I really appreciate the fact that my parents did that for me and I know Lauren certainly appreciate her parents kind of passing that along to her so we'll both do the same for him."
Perhaps the cherry on top to Chris' life today is the return of live music. This week, the country singer partnered up with Drinkworks for the launch of their PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES.
"Fans will be able to enter to win a summer block party from Drinkworks and be able to catch up with friends and family over some good music and some good drinks," he shared. "This is what summer is all about."
And after raising a glass to a new season (in every sense of the word), Chris hopes fans will keep the party going at his tour this fall. "I feel like I have a great show planned from top to bottom with every artist that is part of it and I feel like my strongest point as an artist is putting on a live, high-energy fun show that kids to adults can enjoy," he promised. "I can't wait for them to see the show."