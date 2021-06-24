Chicago West Got "Caught" Raiding Kim Kardashian's Designer Closet in Adorable New Photo

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Got it from her mama!

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of her mini-me Chicago West carrying a hot pink see-through handbag on Thursday, June 24. "Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff," Kim captioned with heart emojis as Chicago walks through the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's luxe (and gigantic!) designer closet.

Chicago looks effortlessly stylish in an oversized tie dye tee and a bright grin. Fans can also spot plenty of Kim's Birkin bags in the background, along with snakeskin thigh-high boots and translucent heels. It's clear Chicago takes after her mom's fashion sense!

Kim's "Chi Chi Princess" has been making her budding fashion icon status known with matching outfits with cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson. Chicago even did True's makeup in March 2021! When will she do "triplet" cousin Stormi Webster's makeover with Kylie Jenner skincare products?

After turning three years old on Jan. 15, 2021, Chicago is stealing the spotlight.