Why Miley Cyrus' Pride Concert Means So Much to One Fan

Watch : Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

Proud to celebrate Pride!

Miley Cyrus super-fan Gavin Hill was beyond thrilled to "Party in the U.S.A." with the Grammy nominee for the taping of Peacock's special concert event Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, streaming today, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Gavin exclusively spoke with E! News to share his first-hand experience at the star-studded evening. "Miley and pop music in general—especially the pop girls—have a HUGE impact on the LGBTQ community," Gavin, under Instagram handle @therealgavhill, shared. "When everyone is telling you to tone it down, Miley's music and the pop queens say, 'No! Tone it UP!'"

Gavin especially was wowed by Miley's concert venue choice of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. "The fact that Miley came to Nashville to throw a Pride concert is huge," he explained. "Would this have been as successful 20 years ago? Probably not. The line for this show wrapped around the building and down the street. When Pride was whispered about years ago, has now turned into a ROAR."